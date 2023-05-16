Is Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $220.18M. ZOM’s current price is a discount, trading about -105.0% off its 52-week high of $0.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Zomedica Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.88 million.

Analysts gave the Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ZOM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zomedica Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Instantly ZOM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2200 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -3.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.32%, with the 5-day performance at -4.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is -8.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 84.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 26.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZOM’s forecast low is $0.44 with $0.44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -120.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -120.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zomedica Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.53% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.34 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Zomedica Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $8.28 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Zomedica Corp. earnings to increase by 9.70%.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.33% of Zomedica Corp. shares while 9.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.91%. There are 9.77% institutions holding the Zomedica Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 45.19% of the shares, roughly 48.82 million ZOM shares worth $7.96 million.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.42% or 11.26 million shares worth $2.38 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 33.52 million shares estimated at $5.46 million under it, the former controlled 31.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 12.49% of the shares, roughly 13.5 million shares worth around $2.2 million.