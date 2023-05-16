Is VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 0.98 million VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.99. With the company’s per share price at $0.46 changed hands at -$0.06 or -10.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.44M. VVPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -436.96% off its 52-week high of $2.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at VivoPower International PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 274.58K.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Instantly VVPR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5650 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -10.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 87.58%, with the 5-day performance at -24.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is 15.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.47 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.90% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.20%. The 2023 estimates are for VivoPower International PLC earnings to decrease by -115.70%.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 24.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.96% of VivoPower International PLC shares while 9.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.77%. There are 9.02% institutions holding the VivoPower International PLC stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.20% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million VVPR shares worth $0.89 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.47% or 0.11 million shares worth $51004.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. With 27588.0 shares estimated at $12745.0 under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 400.0 shares worth around $184.0.