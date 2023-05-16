Is TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 0.47 million TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.71 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $209.34M. TMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -126.76% off its 52-week high of $1.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 28.17% up since then. When we look at TMC the metals company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 927.81K.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Instantly TMC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7650 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -1.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.69%, with the 5-day performance at -5.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) is -18.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.04 days.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TMC the metals company Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.90% over the past 6 months, a 65.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TMC the metals company Inc. will fall -140.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for TMC the metals company Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.40%.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.15% of TMC the metals company Inc. shares while 11.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.29%. There are 11.36% institutions holding the TMC the metals company Inc. stock share, with First Manhattan Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.11% of the shares, roughly 5.91 million TMC shares worth $4.2 million.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.62% or 1.73 million shares worth $1.23 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 4685.0 shares worth around $3329.0.