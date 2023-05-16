Is Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 6.16 million Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.40. With the company’s per share price at $1.87 changed hands at $0.13 or 7.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $535.10M. HUT’s last price was a discount, traded about -97.86% off its 52-week high of $3.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 58.29% up since then. When we look at Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.63 million.

Analysts gave the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HUT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 7.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 120.00%, with the 5-day performance at 4.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is -12.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUT’s forecast low is $1.50 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hut 8 Mining Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.86% over the past 6 months, a -2.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Hut 8 Mining Corp. earnings to decrease by -138.60%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.84% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares while 9.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.32%. There are 9.72% institutions holding the Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.73% of the shares, roughly 1.61 million HUT shares worth $2.97 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.70% or 1.55 million shares worth $1.32 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 6.49 million shares estimated at $12.52 million under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $2.97 million.