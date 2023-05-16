Is Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.62 million Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $4.89 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $417.17M. CHRS’s last price was a discount, traded about -188.55% off its 52-week high of $14.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.85, which suggests the last value was 0.82% up since then. When we look at Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) trade information

Instantly CHRS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -39.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.52 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.26%, with the 5-day performance at -39.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) is -37.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.09 days.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coherus BioSciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.55% over the past 6 months, a 44.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coherus BioSciences Inc. will fall -34.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54.92 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $85.62 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $60.15 million and $56.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Coherus BioSciences Inc. earnings to increase by 1.20%.

CHRS Dividends

Coherus BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.88% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares while 103.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.21%. There are 103.23% institutions holding the Coherus BioSciences Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 17.87% of the shares, roughly 14.4 million CHRS shares worth $98.48 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.16% or 7.38 million shares worth $58.46 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 4.87 million shares estimated at $32.96 million under it, the former controlled 6.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 4.95% of the shares, roughly 3.98 million shares worth around $26.97 million.