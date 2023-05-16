Is Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.03 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.25B. BHC’s current price is a discount, trading about -88.06% off its 52-week high of $11.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.00, which suggests the last value was 33.67% up since then. When we look at Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.92 million.

Analysts gave the Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended BHC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.75.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) trade information

Instantly BHC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.07 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.90%, with the 5-day performance at 2.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is -21.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BHC’s forecast low is $6.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bausch Health Companies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.10% over the past 6 months, a 9.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bausch Health Companies Inc. will rise 33.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.04 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.97 billion and $2.06 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Bausch Health Companies Inc. earnings to increase by 76.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.60% per year.

BHC Dividends

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.79% of Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares while 81.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.02%. There are 81.16% institutions holding the Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock share, with Icahn Carl C the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.59% of the shares, roughly 34.72 million BHC shares worth $208.85 million.

Paulson & Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.31% or 26.44 million shares worth $159.03 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 15.0 million shares estimated at $90.22 million under it, the former controlled 4.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 4.21 million shares worth around $25.31 million.