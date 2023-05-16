Is Aurora Innovation Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AUR) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.52 million Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.43 changed hands at -$0.05 or -3.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.67B. AUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -185.31% off its 52-week high of $4.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 23.08% up since then. When we look at Aurora Innovation Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Analysts gave the Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AUR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5300 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -3.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.18%, with the 5-day performance at -1.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is 1.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AUR’s forecast low is $1.25 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -389.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aurora Innovation Inc. will fall -28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -98.50% down from the last financial year.

2 analysts are of the opinion that Aurora Innovation Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $250k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.73 million and $2.9 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -91.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Aurora Innovation Inc. earnings to decrease by -124.10%.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 03.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.14% of Aurora Innovation Inc. shares while 39.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.88%. There are 39.59% institutions holding the Aurora Innovation Inc. stock share, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.01% of the shares, roughly 54.04 million AUR shares worth $65.39 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.11% or 39.42 million shares worth $47.7 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 34.67 million shares estimated at $41.95 million under it, the former controlled 4.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 10.86 million shares worth around $13.14 million.