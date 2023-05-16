Investor Confidence Declines As Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) Shares Lose -$1.28

In the last trading session, 3.28 million Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $34.12 changed hands at -$1.28 or -3.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.79B. IEP’s last price was a discount, traded about -62.81% off its 52-week high of $55.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.29, which suggests the last value was 17.09% up since then. When we look at Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) trade information

Instantly IEP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 38.18 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -3.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.64%, with the 5-day performance at -6.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) is -35.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.82 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Icahn Enterprises L.P. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.23% over the past 6 months, a 117.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Icahn Enterprises L.P. will rise 136.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 145.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.66 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.8 billion and $2.77 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Icahn Enterprises L.P. earnings to increase by 75.60%.

IEP Dividends

Icahn Enterprises L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07. The 23.45% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 8.00. It is important to note, however, that the 23.45% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Icahn Enterprises L.P. shares while 89.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.85%. There are 89.71% institutions holding the Icahn Enterprises L.P. stock share, with Icahn, Carl, C. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 84.85% of the shares, roughly 300.0 million IEP shares worth $15.19 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 0.84 million shares worth $42.42 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Kinetics Portfolio Trust-Kinetics Master New Paradigm Portfolio and Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $11.68 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $12.84 million.