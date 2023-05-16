Investing In Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.34 million Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.81 changed hands at $0.58 or 26.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $196.08M. TLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -345.2% off its 52-week high of $12.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.53, which suggests the last value was 45.55% up since then. When we look at Telos Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 854.19K.

Analysts gave the Telos Corporation (TLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended TLS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Telos Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Instantly TLS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 56.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.84 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 26.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.79%, with the 5-day performance at 56.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) is 11.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TLS’s forecast low is $2.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -77.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Telos Corporation (TLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Telos Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.48% over the past 6 months, a -331.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Telos Corporation earnings to decrease by -21.70%.

TLS Dividends

Telos Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.28% of Telos Corporation shares while 58.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.13%. There are 58.38% institutions holding the Telos Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.87% of the shares, roughly 4.08 million TLS shares worth $10.31 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.74% or 3.98 million shares worth $20.27 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.9 million shares estimated at $4.8 million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $6.88 million.