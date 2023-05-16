How Will Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 3.19 million Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.94 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $360.08M. SLDP’s last price was a discount, traded about -384.54% off its 52-week high of $9.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.93, which suggests the last value was 0.52% up since then. When we look at Solid Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Analysts gave the Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SLDP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Solid Power Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Instantly SLDP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2400 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -2.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.62%, with the 5-day performance at -13.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is -28.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.44 days.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Solid Power Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.47% over the past 6 months, a -760.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Solid Power Inc. will fall -237.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.12 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Solid Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4.32 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.58 million and $920k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 59.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 369.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Solid Power Inc. earnings to decrease by -174.80%.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.95% of Solid Power Inc. shares while 33.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.14%. There are 33.13% institutions holding the Solid Power Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.06% of the shares, roughly 9.0 million SLDP shares worth $27.09 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.13% or 5.57 million shares worth $14.16 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.46 million shares estimated at $10.42 million under it, the former controlled 1.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $7.93 million.