How Will QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 1.1 million QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.81 changed hands at -$0.13 or -2.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.74B. QS’s current price is a discount, trading about -138.55% off its 52-week high of $13.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.11, which suggests the last value was 12.05% up since then. When we look at QuantumScape Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.82 million.

Analysts gave the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended QS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.48 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -2.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.49%, with the 5-day performance at -6.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is -27.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 58.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, QS’s forecast low is $3.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 48.36% for it to hit the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the QuantumScape Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.62% over the past 6 months, a 3.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for QuantumScape Corporation will rise 4.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for QuantumScape Corporation earnings to decrease by -736.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.88% per year.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 25 and July 31.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.47% of QuantumScape Corporation shares while 39.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.02%. There are 39.72% institutions holding the QuantumScape Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.78% of the shares, roughly 21.59 million QS shares worth $122.44 million.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.96% or 14.79 million shares worth $83.89 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 7.01 million shares estimated at $39.72 million under it, the former controlled 1.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 5.97 million shares worth around $33.85 million.