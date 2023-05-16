Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 1.15 million Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $1.50 changed hands at -$0.06 or -3.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $148.94M. FSP’s last price was a discount, traded about -213.33% off its 52-week high of $4.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.13, which suggests the last value was 24.67% up since then. When we look at Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Analysts gave the Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FSP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) trade information

Instantly FSP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6400 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.05%, with the 5-day performance at 16.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) is 26.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FSP’s forecast low is $1.50 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -133.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Franklin Street Properties Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.66% over the past 6 months, a -15.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Franklin Street Properties Corp. will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -135.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.01 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $38.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41.3 million and $38.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Franklin Street Properties Corp. earnings to decrease by -98.80%.

FSP Dividends

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04. The 2.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 2.67% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.97% of Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares while 88.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.22%. There are 88.34% institutions holding the Franklin Street Properties Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.57% of the shares, roughly 10.92 million FSP shares worth $16.38 million.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.05% or 7.27 million shares worth $10.91 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. With 6.9 million shares estimated at $10.34 million under it, the former controlled 6.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held about 5.73% of the shares, roughly 5.92 million shares worth around $8.88 million.