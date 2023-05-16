EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.25 million EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.80 changed hands at $0.13 or 7.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $874.24M. EQRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -236.11% off its 52-week high of $6.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.58, which suggests the last value was 12.22% up since then. When we look at EQRx Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Analysts gave the EQRx Inc. (EQRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EQRX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EQRx Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Instantly EQRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8000 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 7.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.83%, with the 5-day performance at -2.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) is 0.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EQRX’s forecast low is $2.10 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.67% for it to hit the projected low.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EQRx Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.73% over the past 6 months, a -1.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EQRx Inc. will rise 17.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for EQRx Inc. earnings to decrease by -67.30%.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 08.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders