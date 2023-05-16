Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $32.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.55 million Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $8.29 changed hands at -$0.15 or -1.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $578.14M. EVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -872.86% off its 52-week high of $80.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.69, which suggests the last value was 19.3% up since then. When we look at Enviva Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Analysts gave the Enviva Inc. (EVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended EVA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enviva Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Enviva Inc.

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) trade information

Instantly EVA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.87 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.35%, with the 5-day performance at -7.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) is -64.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVA’s forecast low is $10.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -286.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Enviva Inc. (EVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enviva Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -85.76% over the past 6 months, a -111.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -28.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Enviva Inc. earnings to increase by 45.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.50% per year.

EVA Dividends

Enviva Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07. The 43.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.62. It is important to note, however, that the 43.67% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.24% of Enviva Inc. shares while 86.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.11%. There are 86.29% institutions holding the Enviva Inc. stock share, with Riverstone Holdings Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 47.86% of the shares, roughly 32.42 million EVA shares worth $936.19 million.

Inclusive Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.48% or 5.74 million shares worth $304.18 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were American Balanced Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. With 1.66 million shares estimated at $48.04 million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 1.37 million shares worth around $59.57 million.