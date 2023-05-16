Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 1.54 million Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $7.70 changed hands at $0.1 or 1.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.79B. CWK’s last price was a discount, traded about -148.7% off its 52-week high of $19.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.16, which suggests the last value was 7.01% up since then. When we look at Cushman & Wakefield plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Analysts gave the Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CWK as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) trade information

Instantly CWK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.01 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 1.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.20%, with the 5-day performance at 1.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) is -19.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CWK’s forecast low is $8.50 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -172.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cushman & Wakefield plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.04% over the past 6 months, a -37.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cushman & Wakefield plc will fall -65.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.03 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Cushman & Wakefield plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.92 billion and $1.77 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Cushman & Wakefield plc earnings to decrease by -22.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CWK Dividends

Cushman & Wakefield plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.39% of Cushman & Wakefield plc shares while 96.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.31%. There are 96.65% institutions holding the Cushman & Wakefield plc stock share, with TPG GP A, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 15.34% of the shares, roughly 34.83 million CWK shares worth $434.02 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.87% or 26.96 million shares worth $284.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 8.98 million shares estimated at $116.22 million under it, the former controlled 3.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 6.54 million shares worth around $94.43 million.