Coya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: COYA) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 3.0 million Coya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.95 changing hands around $0.65 or 12.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $51.78M. COYA’s last price was a premium, traded about 4.71% off its 52-week high of $5.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.68, which suggests the last value was 38.15% up since then. When we look at Coya Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 61520.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.79K.

Analysts gave the Coya Therapeutics Inc. (COYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended COYA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Coya Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Coya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) trade information

Instantly COYA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.00 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 12.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.68%, with the 5-day performance at 13.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) is 49.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10370.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, COYA’s forecast low is $9.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -370.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -51.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Coya Therapeutics Inc. (COYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coya Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry.

The 2023 estimates are for Coya Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -142.90%.

COYA Dividends

Coya Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Coya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.39% of Coya Therapeutics Inc. shares while 9.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.69%. There are 9.66% institutions holding the Coya Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.63% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million COYA shares worth $3.32 million.

Greenlight Capital, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.95% or 0.39 million shares worth $2.33 million as of Mar 30, 2023.