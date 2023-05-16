Could Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.89 changing hands around $0.11 or 14.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $113.23M. LTCH’s current price is a discount, trading about -206.74% off its 52-week high of $2.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the last value was 44.94% up since then. When we look at Latch Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 286.73K.

Analysts gave the Latch Inc. (LTCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LTCH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Latch Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) trade information

Instantly LTCH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9500 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 14.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.37%, with the 5-day performance at 15.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) is 24.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 23.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LTCH’s forecast low is $2.50 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -180.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -180.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Latch Inc. will rise 56.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 114.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.37 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Latch Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $23.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.01 million and $11.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 92.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 109.40%.

LTCH Dividends

Latch Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 16 and May 20.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.51% of Latch Inc. shares while 48.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.30%. There are 48.05% institutions holding the Latch Inc. stock share, with Avenir Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.80% of the shares, roughly 21.44 million LTCH shares worth $19.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.72% or 6.83 million shares worth $6.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.07 million shares estimated at $2.84 million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.49% of the shares, roughly 2.16 million shares worth around $2.0 million.