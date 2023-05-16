Could Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 9.41 million Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $60.77 changed hands at $3.43 or 5.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.00B. COIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -91.38% off its 52-week high of $116.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.55, which suggests the last value was 48.08% up since then. When we look at Coinbase Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.22 million.

Analysts gave the Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 6 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended COIN as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Coinbase Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Instantly COIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 63.75 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 5.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 71.72%, with the 5-day performance at 4.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is -13.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.57 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coinbase Global Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.34% over the past 6 months, a 81.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coinbase Global Inc. will rise 93.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $180k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Coinbase Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $200k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $333.29k and $137.39k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -46.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Coinbase Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -181.40%.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.13% of Coinbase Global Inc. shares while 55.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.66%. There are 55.45% institutions holding the Coinbase Global Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.05% of the shares, roughly 13.18 million COIN shares worth $466.47 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.30% or 11.78 million shares worth $795.71 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.87 million shares estimated at $531.85 million under it, the former controlled 4.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 4.36 million shares worth around $154.33 million.