Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 4.42 million Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s per share price at $20.25 changed hands at $1.81 or 9.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.22B. COLB’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.46% off its 52-week high of $35.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.54, which suggests the last value was 13.38% up since then. When we look at Columbia Banking System Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

Analysts gave the Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended COLB as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.94.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) trade information

Instantly COLB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.31 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 9.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.79%, with the 5-day performance at 4.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) is -6.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COLB’s forecast low is $21.50 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Columbia Banking System Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.42% over the past 6 months, a 5.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Columbia Banking System Inc. will rise 25.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 203.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $589.58 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Columbia Banking System Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $585.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $172.46 million and $189.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 241.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 209.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Columbia Banking System Inc. earnings to increase by 15.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

COLB Dividends

Columbia Banking System Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 19 and July 24. The 5.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 5.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.58% of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares while 46.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.55%. There are 46.28% institutions holding the Columbia Banking System Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.01% of the shares, roughly 18.79 million COLB shares worth $402.51 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.54% or 9.47 million shares worth $283.74 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. With 2.98 million shares estimated at $91.17 million under it, the former controlled 1.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $72.97 million.