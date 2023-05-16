Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 16.24% Incline

In the last trading session, 3.29 million Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $1.36 changed hands at $0.19 or 16.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $123.45M. CDTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.41% off its 52-week high of $2.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 70.59% up since then. When we look at Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 million.

Analysts gave the Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CDTX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) trade information

Instantly CDTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3950 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 16.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 79.82%, with the 5-day performance at 28.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) is 25.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CDTX’s forecast low is $3.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -341.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -120.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cidara Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 155.30% over the past 6 months, a 27.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 47.30%.

CDTX Dividends

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.46% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares while 32.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.62%. There are 32.25% institutions holding the Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.62% of the shares, roughly 6.86 million CDTX shares worth $5.19 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.85% or 4.37 million shares worth $3.3 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.8 million shares estimated at $1.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $0.42 million.