Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Shares Declined By -12.06% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $0.36 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $97.83M. CENN’s last price was a discount, traded about -530.56% off its 52-week high of $2.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 27.78% up since then. When we look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Instantly CENN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4049 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 1.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.45%, with the 5-day performance at -9.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) is -12.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.09 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Cenntro Electric Group Limited earnings to increase by 99.00%.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 13.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.12% of Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares while 9.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.65%. There are 9.21% institutions holding the Cenntro Electric Group Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.56% of the shares, roughly 9.29 million CENN shares worth $4.29 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.68% or 4.4 million shares worth $1.94 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 4.15 million shares estimated at $2.25 million under it, the former controlled 1.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $0.98 million.