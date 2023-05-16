Can LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 41.41 million LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $1.04 changed hands at $0.3 or 39.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.44M. LMFA’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.85% off its 52-week high of $1.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 47.12% up since then. When we look at LM Funding America Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 196.66K.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Instantly LMFA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 41.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 39.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 88.41%, with the 5-day performance at 41.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) is 21.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 87800.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.04 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 528.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LM Funding America Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $2.6 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,011.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.50%. The 2023 estimates are for LM Funding America Inc. earnings to decrease by -472.20%.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 15 and August 21.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.70% of LM Funding America Inc. shares while 27.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.66%. There are 27.77% institutions holding the LM Funding America Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.46% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million LMFA shares worth $0.18 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.38% or 0.18 million shares worth $99580.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 1.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 99032.0 shares worth around $54665.0.