C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the last trading session, 1.42 million C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.34 changed hands at $0.08 or 2.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $169.37M. CCCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -296.11% off its 52-week high of $13.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.85, which suggests the last value was 14.67% up since then. When we look at C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 527.60K.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

Instantly CCCC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.52 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 2.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.39%, with the 5-day performance at 3.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) is -0.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CCCC’s forecast low is $3.00 with $84.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2414.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.18% for it to hit the projected low.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the C4 Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.00% over the past 6 months, a -11.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for C4 Therapeutics Inc. will fall -23.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.44 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $6.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.83 million and $9.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -53.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -32.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for C4 Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -44.00%.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.32% of C4 Therapeutics Inc. shares while 81.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.55%. There are 81.19% institutions holding the C4 Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.83% of the shares, roughly 5.8 million CCCC shares worth $34.24 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.77% or 5.78 million shares worth $34.08 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 2.28 million shares estimated at $17.73 million under it, the former controlled 4.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 3.60% of the shares, roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $10.42 million.