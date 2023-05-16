Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.17 million Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s per share price at $0.23 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.24M. BRQS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1934.78% off its 52-week high of $4.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 17.39% up since then. When we look at Borqs Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Instantly BRQS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2488 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.10%, with the 5-day performance at 4.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is -7.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.29 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Borqs Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018 will be $73.9 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Borqs Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 42.70%.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 02.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.90% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares while 6.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.36%. There are 6.19% institutions holding the Borqs Technologies Inc. stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.84% of the shares, roughly 1.23 million BRQS shares worth $0.25 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 0.26 million shares worth $54915.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 7860.0 shares estimated at $1953.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.