Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 7.47 million Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.21 changing hands around $0.02 or 12.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.31M. BBLG’s current price is a discount, trading about -838.1% off its 52-week high of $1.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 19.05% up since then. When we look at Bone Biologics Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 209.78K.

Analysts gave the Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BBLG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bone Biologics Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

Instantly BBLG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2600 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 12.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.03%, with the 5-day performance at 9.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) is -9.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BBLG’s forecast low is $2.25 with $7.55 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3495.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -971.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Bone Biologics Corporation earnings to increase by 63.40%.

BBLG Dividends

Bone Biologics Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.14% of Bone Biologics Corporation shares while 18.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.59%. There are 18.31% institutions holding the Bone Biologics Corporation stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.41% of the shares, roughly 1.24 million BBLG shares worth $0.26 million.

Walleye Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.97% or 0.83 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 5900.0 shares estimated at $1738.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.