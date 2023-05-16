Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at $0.0 or -2.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.95M. BSFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1427.27% off its 52-week high of $1.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11. When we look at Blue Star Foods Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.42 million.

Analysts gave the Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BSFC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Instantly BSFC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1270 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -2.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.79%, with the 5-day performance at -4.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is -19.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BSFC’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -809.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -809.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Blue Star Foods Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $3.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.32 million and $2.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Blue Star Foods Corp. earnings to decrease by -332.30%.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 16 and May 22.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.38% of Blue Star Foods Corp. shares while 2.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.49%.