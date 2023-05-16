BioLineRx Ltd. Is Forecast To Drop -1276.81% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 1.41 million BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.82. With the company’s per share price at $1.38 changed hands at -$0.14 or -9.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $86.98M. BLRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.48% off its 52-week high of $1.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 60.14% up since then. When we look at BioLineRx Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 431.61K.

Analysts gave the BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BLRX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BioLineRx Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Instantly BLRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7300 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -9.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 133.90%, with the 5-day performance at 13.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) is 25.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLRX’s forecast low is $4.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1276.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -189.86% for it to hit the projected low.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioLineRx Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 130.00% over the past 6 months, a -25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for BioLineRx Ltd. earnings to increase by 20.00%.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares while 10.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.89%. There are 10.89% institutions holding the BioLineRx Ltd. stock share, with Altium Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.04% of the shares, roughly 3.1 million BLRX shares worth $1.83 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.85% or 1.75 million shares worth $1.03 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 32026.0 shares estimated at $19055.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.