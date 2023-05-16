Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL): Don’t Ditch AUTL Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 3.18 million Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $2.52 changed hands at $0.47 or 22.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $393.62M. AUTL’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.4% off its 52-week high of $3.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.60, which suggests the last value was 36.51% up since then. When we look at Autolus Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 462.55K.

Analysts gave the Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AUTL as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Instantly AUTL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 34.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.64 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 22.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.63%, with the 5-day performance at 34.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) is 40.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AUTL’s forecast low is $2.70 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -376.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Autolus Therapeutics plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.03% over the past 6 months, a 43.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Autolus Therapeutics plc will rise 52.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -72.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $140k. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Autolus Therapeutics plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $410k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -82.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Autolus Therapeutics plc earnings to increase by 20.50%.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.45% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares while 76.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.99%. There are 76.89% institutions holding the Autolus Therapeutics plc stock share, with Syncona Portfolio Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.33% of the shares, roughly 21.35 million AUTL shares worth $40.56 million.

Blackstone Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.84% or 20.49 million shares worth $38.92 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 0.88 million shares estimated at $1.72 million under it, the former controlled 0.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $1.19 million.