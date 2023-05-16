AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.5 million AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s per share price at $4.97 changed hands at -$0.17 or -3.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.01B. ASTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -187.12% off its 52-week high of $14.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.55, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.45 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -3.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.11%, with the 5-day performance at -1.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is 28.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.7 days.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AST SpaceMobile Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.20% over the past 6 months, a -3.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AST SpaceMobile Inc. will fall -25.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -785.70% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.39 million and $7.26 million respectively.

The 2023 estimates are for AST SpaceMobile Inc. earnings to increase by 1.60%.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.09% of AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares while 30.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.08%. There are 30.64% institutions holding the AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.26% of the shares, roughly 2.44 million ASTS shares worth $11.77 million.

No Street GP LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.20% or 2.4 million shares worth $11.57 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Hennessy Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $10.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $8.52 million.