ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 2.92 million ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.51 changing hands around $0.07 or 15.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.06M. ASPI’s current price is a discount, trading about -635.29% off its 52-week high of $3.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 21.57% up since then. When we look at ASP Isotopes Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 96.88K.

Instantly ASPI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5300 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 15.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.95%, with the 5-day performance at -2.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) is -38.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57600.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.08% of ASP Isotopes Inc. shares while 0.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.25%. There are 0.13% institutions holding the ASP Isotopes Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.46% of the shares, roughly 3.16 million ASPI shares worth $1.63 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 30576.0 shares worth $15716.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 1368.0 shares estimated at $703.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares.