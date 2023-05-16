Are NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 16.62 million NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $294.78 changing hands around $5.25 or 1.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $721.14B. NVDA’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.88% off its 52-week high of $292.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $108.13, which suggests the last value was 63.32% up since then. When we look at NVIDIA Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.39 million.

Analysts gave the NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 46 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended NVDA as a Hold, 31 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NVIDIA Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.92.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

Instantly NVDA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 294.84 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 101.71%, with the 5-day performance at 3.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is 9.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $286.01, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NVDA’s forecast low is $175.00 with $355.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 40.63% for it to hit the projected low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NVIDIA Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 80.55% over the past 6 months, a 35.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NVIDIA Corporation will fall -32.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 107.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.51 billion. 30 analysts are of the opinion that NVIDIA Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $7.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.29 billion and $6.7 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.60%. The 2023 estimates are for NVIDIA Corporation earnings to decrease by -54.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.20% per year.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 24. The 0.06% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 0.06% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.18% of NVIDIA Corporation shares while 68.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.06%. There are 68.08% institutions holding the NVIDIA Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.27% of the shares, roughly 204.6 million NVDA shares worth $29.9 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.43% or 183.69 million shares worth $51.02 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 71.04 million shares estimated at $10.38 billion under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 57.56 million shares worth around $8.41 billion.