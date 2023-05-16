Analyzing SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 2.23 million SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.55 changed hands at $0.24 or 7.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $697.01M. SMRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -85.63% off its 52-week high of $6.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.03, which suggests the last value was 42.82% up since then. When we look at SmartRent Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 955.92K.

Analysts gave the SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SMRT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SmartRent Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

Instantly SMRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.69 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 7.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.09%, with the 5-day performance at 32.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) is 44.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMRT’s forecast low is $3.30 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.04% for it to hit the projected low.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SmartRent Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.98% over the past 6 months, a 54.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SmartRent Inc. will rise 61.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 69.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $56.41 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that SmartRent Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $64.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $42.41 million and $47.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for SmartRent Inc. earnings to increase by 48.90%.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.55% of SmartRent Inc. shares while 45.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.74%. There are 45.87% institutions holding the SmartRent Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.99% of the shares, roughly 13.94 million SMRT shares worth $49.48 million.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.75% or 13.47 million shares worth $47.81 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.55 million shares estimated at $30.34 million under it, the former controlled 4.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $14.21 million.