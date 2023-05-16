Analyzing Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SEMR)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the latest trading session, 1.39 million Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.32 changed hands at -$0.36 or -4.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.28B. SEMR’s current price is a discount, trading about -80.29% off its 52-week high of $15.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.16, which suggests the last value was 13.94% up since then. When we look at Semrush Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 356.90K.

Analysts gave the Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SEMR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Semrush Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) trade information

Instantly SEMR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.76 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -4.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.21%, with the 5-day performance at 0.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) is -14.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SEMR’s forecast low is $9.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Semrush Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.49% over the past 6 months, a 105.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Semrush Holdings Inc. will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 140.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.41 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Semrush Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $79.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $62.61 million and $63.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Semrush Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -824.00%.

SEMR Dividends

Semrush Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 14.

Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.15% of Semrush Holdings Inc. shares while 28.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.97%. There are 28.97% institutions holding the Semrush Holdings Inc. stock share, with Greycroft LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.86% of the shares, roughly 10.48 million SEMR shares worth $88.69 million.

Cat Rock Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.09% or 8.4 million shares worth $71.03 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 0.82 million shares estimated at $6.96 million under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $6.66 million.