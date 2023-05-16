Analyzing Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.58 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $637.56M. BDN’s current price is a discount, trading about -215.92% off its 52-week high of $11.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.42, which suggests the last value was 4.47% up since then. When we look at Brandywine Realty Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

Analysts gave the Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BDN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Brandywine Realty Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) trade information

Instantly BDN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.86 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -0.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.87%, with the 5-day performance at -4.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is -16.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BDN’s forecast low is $2.75 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -123.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brandywine Realty Trust share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.11% over the past 6 months, a -17.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Brandywine Realty Trust will fall -300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $127.12 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $129.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $124.04 million and $125.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Brandywine Realty Trust earnings to increase by 349.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

BDN Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 24 and July 28. The 21.23% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 21.23% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.99% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares while 94.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.40%. There are 94.49% institutions holding the Brandywine Realty Trust stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 19.57% of the shares, roughly 33.65 million BDN shares worth $119.29 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.58% or 30.23 million shares worth $107.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 12.68 million shares estimated at $44.95 million under it, the former controlled 7.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.46% of the shares, roughly 7.66 million shares worth around $27.15 million.