Analyzing AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.(NYSE: AMC) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 12.01 million AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $5.14 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.74B. AMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -228.6% off its 52-week high of $16.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.77, which suggests the last value was 26.65% up since then. When we look at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.75 million.

Analysts gave the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AMC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Instantly AMC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.95 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -1.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.29%, with the 5-day performance at -12.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is 0.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 134.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.27, meaning bulls need a downside of -126.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMC’s forecast low is $0.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 12.45% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 90.27% for it to hit the projected low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.15% over the past 6 months, a 60.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. will rise 79.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.23 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.17 billion and $961.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.90%. The 2023 estimates are for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 29.10%.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.45% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares while 25.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.82%. There are 25.70% institutions holding the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.88% of the shares, roughly 51.3 million AMC shares worth $208.78 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.98% or 20.66 million shares worth $103.51 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 16.17 million shares estimated at $65.81 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 13.7 million shares worth around $55.75 million.