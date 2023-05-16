Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch AMAM Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.86 changing hands around $0.8 or 6.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $645.81M. AMAM’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.63% off its 52-week high of $13.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 97.05% up since then. When we look at Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.65 million.

Analysts gave the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AMAM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) trade information

Instantly AMAM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.38 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 6.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 466.74%, with the 5-day performance at 8.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) is 16.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -42.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMAM’s forecast low is $6.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 6.69% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 53.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.95 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.95 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.70% per year.

AMAM Dividends

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares while 94.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.00%. There are 94.00% institutions holding the Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stock share, with Darwin Global Management, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 29.27% of the shares, roughly 11.3 million AMAM shares worth $145.94 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 22.01% or 8.5 million shares worth $109.73 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. With 1.36 million shares estimated at $17.58 million under it, the former controlled 3.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $4.58 million.