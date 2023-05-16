Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.04 changed hands at $0.19 or 6.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $319.05M. API’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.0% off its 52-week high of $7.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.49, which suggests the last value was 18.09% up since then. When we look at Agora Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 546.25K.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) trade information

Instantly API was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.52 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 6.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.25%, with the 5-day performance at -10.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) is -14.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.89 days.

Agora Inc. (API) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Agora Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.00% over the past 6 months, a 82.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Agora Inc. will rise 41.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.25 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Agora Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $38.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.59 million and $40.98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Agora Inc. earnings to decrease by -64.30%.

API Dividends

Agora Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 30.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.81% of Agora Inc. shares while 40.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.64%. There are 40.89% institutions holding the Agora Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 74.56% of the shares, roughly 8.19 million API shares worth $32.02 million.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 27.34% or 3.0 million shares worth $10.87 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. With 1.22 million shares estimated at $3.75 million under it, the former controlled 11.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held about 5.82% of the shares, roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $1.95 million.