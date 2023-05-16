AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.39 changing hands around $0.01 or 3.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $34.36M. UAVS’s current price is a discount, trading about -153.85% off its 52-week high of $0.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 23.08% up since then. When we look at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 553.55K.

Analysts gave the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UAVS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

Instantly UAVS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4200 on Monday, 05/15/23 added 3.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.54%, with the 5-day performance at 1.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) is -12.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $453.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UAVS’s forecast low is $453.75 with $453.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -116246.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -116246.15% for it to hit the projected low.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.70%. The 2023 estimates are for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -62.60%.

UAVS Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 16.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.44% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares while 9.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.65%. There are 9.65% institutions holding the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.39% of the shares, roughly 3.09 million UAVS shares worth $1.08 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.29% or 1.18 million shares worth $0.53 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.95 million shares estimated at $0.68 million under it, the former controlled 2.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $0.38 million.