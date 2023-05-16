89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.44 million 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $17.87 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.28B. ETNB’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.43% off its 52-week high of $18.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.52, which suggests the last value was 85.9% up since then. When we look at 89bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

Instantly ETNB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.88 on Monday, 05/15/23 subtracted -0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.38%, with the 5-day performance at 2.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) is 15.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.81 days.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 89bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 109.74% over the past 6 months, a 34.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 89bio Inc. will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24.60% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for 89bio Inc. earnings to increase by 34.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.00% per year.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of 89bio Inc. shares while 68.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.23%. There are 68.78% institutions holding the 89bio Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.29% of the shares, roughly 8.96 million ETNB shares worth $114.0 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.28% or 3.85 million shares worth $49.01 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.1 million shares estimated at $14.04 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $5.23 million.