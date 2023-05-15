Home  »  Science   »  Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) Stock’s Potential...

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.13 million Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.94 changing hands around $0.18 or 23.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.20M. ZENV’s current price is a discount, trading about -440.43% off its 52-week high of $5.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.63, which suggests the last value was 32.98% up since then. When we look at Zenvia Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 52600.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 65.59K.

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) trade information

Instantly ZENV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 18.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8500 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 23.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.26%, with the 5-day performance at 18.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) is 3.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4270.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.98% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZENV’s forecast low is $5.50 with $9.90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -953.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -485.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.53 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Zenvia Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $38.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.67 million and $33.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Zenvia Inc. earnings to decrease by -438.90%.

ZENV Dividends

Zenvia Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.35% of Zenvia Inc. shares while 24.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.16%. There are 24.14% institutions holding the Zenvia Inc. stock share, with Metavasi Capital Lp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.60% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million ZENV shares worth $0.75 million.

Newfoundland Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.70% or 0.49 million shares worth $0.49 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Ashmore Fds-Ashmore Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity Fd. With 17864.0 shares estimated at $20900.0 under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Ashmore Fds-Ashmore Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity Fd held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 16600.0 shares worth around $19754.0.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.