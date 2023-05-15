YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.47 million YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.26 changed hands at -$0.07 or -5.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $126.60M. YS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1363.49% off its 52-week high of $18.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the last value was -4.76% down since then. When we look at YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 748.45K.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) trade information

Instantly YS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5100 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -5.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.43%, with the 5-day performance at -17.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) is -14.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.54 days.

YS Dividends

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. shares while 15.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.81%. There are 15.81% institutions holding the YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.92% of the shares, roughly 2.72 million YS shares worth $4.35 million.

Snow Lake Capital (HK) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.15% or 2.0 million shares worth $14.03 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd. With 0.29 million shares estimated at $2.07 million under it, the former controlled 0.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 42915.0 shares worth around $0.3 million.