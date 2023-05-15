Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) Stock Forecast for 2023 with -97.37% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.72. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $10.64 changing hands around $1.65 or 18.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $401.76M. YMABâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -92.48% off its 52-week high of $20.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.70, which suggests the last value was 74.62% up since then. When we look at Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 736.95K.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) trade information

Instantly YMAB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 57.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.90 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 18.35% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 118.03%, with the 5-day performance at 57.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) is 62.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, YMABâ€™s forecast low is $4.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -97.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 62.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 130.30% over the past 6 months, a 50.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. will rise 71.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.46 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $19.18 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.8 million and $12.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 71.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 53.00%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -70.80%.

YMAB Dividends

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares while 61.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.51%. There are 61.81% institutions holding the Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.41% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million YMAB shares worth $11.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.17% or 2.26 million shares worth $11.02 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.16 million shares estimated at $5.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $3.21 million.