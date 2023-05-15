Will EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 0.39 million EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $0.92 changed hands at -$0.03 or -3.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.38M. EMKR’s last price was a discount, traded about -296.74% off its 52-week high of $3.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 6.52% up since then. When we look at EMCORE Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 379.68K.

Analysts gave the EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EMKR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EMCORE Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) trade information

Instantly EMKR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0697 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -3.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.66%, with the 5-day performance at -13.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) is -16.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EMKR’s forecast low is $2.50 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -226.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -171.74% for it to hit the projected low.

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EMCORE Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.63% over the past 6 months, a -79.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -28.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EMCORE Corporation will rise 23.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.02 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that EMCORE Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $27.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.68 million and $25.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.20%. The 2023 estimates are for EMCORE Corporation earnings to decrease by -191.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

EMKR Dividends

EMCORE Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.95% of EMCORE Corporation shares while 51.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.61%. There are 51.74% institutions holding the EMCORE Corporation stock share, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.89% of the shares, roughly 2.24 million EMKR shares worth $2.16 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.25% or 2.0 million shares worth $1.92 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. With 1.43 million shares estimated at $1.37 million under it, the former controlled 3.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Aegis Value, Inc. held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $0.94 million.