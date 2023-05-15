Why Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s per share price at $4.28 changed hands at $0.9 or 26.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.02M. VERO’s last price was a discount, traded about -222.43% off its 52-week high of $13.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the last value was 47.43% up since then. When we look at Venus Concept Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 81450.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.91K.

Analysts gave the Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VERO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Venus Concept Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) trade information

Instantly VERO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 46.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.70 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 26.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.83%, with the 5-day performance at 46.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) is 50.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27240.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.11 days.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Venus Concept Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.05% over the past 6 months, a -831.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Venus Concept Inc. will fall -7.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.58 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Venus Concept Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $21.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.41 million and $27.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -29.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -21.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Venus Concept Inc. earnings to decrease by -56.80%.

VERO Dividends

Venus Concept Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 15.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s Major holders