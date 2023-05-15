Why Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.01 or -6.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.99M. VBLT’s current price is a discount, trading about -1000.0% off its 52-week high of $2.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.35 million.

Analysts gave the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VBLT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Instantly VBLT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2291 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -6.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.42%, with the 5-day performance at 2.18% in the green.Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $200k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $196k and $113k respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 77.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. earnings to increase by 7.60%.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.87% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares while 16.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.60%. There are 16.21% institutions holding the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.90% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million VBLT shares worth $51553.0.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.84% or 0.4 million shares worth $48420.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. With 40323.0 shares estimated at $6411.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2800.0 shares worth around $336.0.