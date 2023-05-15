Why Should You Invest In TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF)?

In the latest trading session, 1.68 million TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.55 changed hands at -$0.05 or -3.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $343.50M. WULF’s current price is a discount, trading about -142.58% off its 52-week high of $3.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 65.16% up since then. When we look at TeraWulf Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 million.

Analysts gave the TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WULF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TeraWulf Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Instantly WULF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8300 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -3.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 132.87%, with the 5-day performance at -7.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) is 7.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WULF’s forecast low is $1.67 with $1.67 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -7.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.74% for it to hit the projected low.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TeraWulf Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 70.33% over the past 6 months, a 93.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that TeraWulf Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $14.7 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6,674.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.72%. The 2023 estimates are for TeraWulf Inc. earnings to decrease by -141.50%.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and October 31.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.92% of TeraWulf Inc. shares while 7.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.69%. There are 7.69% institutions holding the TeraWulf Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.70% of the shares, roughly 3.6 million WULF shares worth $3.38 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.34% or 2.85 million shares worth $2.67 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF. With 1.99 million shares estimated at $1.33 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $1.4 million.