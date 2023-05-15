Why Investors Should Stick to Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) Stock in 2023

In the last trading session, 0.37 million Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $0.75 changed hands at -$0.05 or -6.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.20M. BLCM’s last price was a discount, traded about -136.0% off its 52-week high of $1.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 69.33% up since then. When we look at Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

Analysts gave the Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BLCM as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) trade information

Instantly BLCM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 86.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -6.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.65%, with the 5-day performance at 86.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) is 157.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLCM’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -566.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -566.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 30.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.60% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 4.00%.

BLCM Dividends

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.20% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 29.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.59%. There are 29.30% institutions holding the Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Ikarian Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.95% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million BLCM shares worth $0.32 million.

Long Focus Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.62% or 0.33 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 92861.0 shares estimated at $66859.0 under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 86517.0 shares worth around $62292.0.