When Will Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 0.33 million Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $21.32 changed hands at -$0.24 or -1.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $241.77M. MCB’s last price was a discount, traded about -297.42% off its 52-week high of $84.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.98, which suggests the last value was 34.43% up since then. When we look at Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 608.89K.

Analysts gave the Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MCB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.72.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) trade information

Instantly MCB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.16 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -1.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.66%, with the 5-day performance at -7.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) is -30.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MCB’s forecast low is $44.00 with $62.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -190.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -106.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.09% over the past 6 months, a -10.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will fall -16.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62.78 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $63.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $62.3 million and $67.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. earnings to decrease by -17.90%.

MCB Dividends

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 19 and July 24.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.75% of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. shares while 80.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.08%. There are 80.27% institutions holding the Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.27% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million MCB shares worth $54.42 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.77% or 0.87 million shares worth $29.5 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. With 0.56 million shares estimated at $31.02 million under it, the former controlled 5.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held about 3.66% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $23.52 million.