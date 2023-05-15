What Is The Performance Outlook For Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 0.33 million Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.99 changed hands at -$0.29 or -8.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $150.31M. DFLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -861.54% off its 52-week high of $28.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.54, which suggests the last value was 15.05% up since then. When we look at Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 238.94K.

Analysts gave the Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DFLI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) trade information

Instantly DFLI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -39.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.13 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -8.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.87%, with the 5-day performance at -39.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) is -28.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DFLI’s forecast low is $9.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -267.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -201.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.72% over the past 6 months, a 13.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.35 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $21.76 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 13.70%.

DFLI Dividends

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 29.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 74.54% of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. shares while 5.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.83%. There are 5.56% institutions holding the Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. stock share, with Beach Point Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.46% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million DFLI shares worth $0.64 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 98673.0 shares worth $1.17 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 98475.0 shares estimated at $1.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 37520.0 shares worth around $0.16 million.