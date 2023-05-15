What Is The Performance Outlook For Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.42 million Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.63 changing hands around $0.06 or 11.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.30M. BON’s current price is a discount, trading about -826.98% off its 52-week high of $5.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 17.46% up since then. When we look at Bon Natural Life Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 227.25K.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) trade information

Instantly BON is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6500 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 11.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.94%, with the 5-day performance at 9.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) is -57.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33410.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bon Natural Life Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.52% over the past 6 months, a -14.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.17 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Bon Natural Life Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $30.17 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Bon Natural Life Limited earnings to increase by 8.50%.

BON Dividends

Bon Natural Life Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 10.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.03% of Bon Natural Life Limited shares while 0.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.81%. There are 0.46% institutions holding the Bon Natural Life Limited stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.28% of the shares, roughly 23149.0 BON shares worth $24475.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 11100.0 shares worth $11736.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 4398.0 shares estimated at $10775.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.